    AKARNG Chinook aviators transport AKOM members and supplies during Operation Halong Response [Image 1 of 11]

    AKARNG Chinook aviators transport AKOM members and supplies during Operation Halong Response

    KWIGILLINGOK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie 

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aviators, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, transport Alaska Organized Militia members and supplies to Kwigillingok, Alaska, Nov. 6, 2025, while supporting Operation Halong Response efforts. The Alaska Organized Militia, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 9381677
    VIRIN: 251106-Z-JL021-1003
    Resolution: 6146x4099
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: KWIGILLINGOK, ALASKA, US
    This work, AKARNG Chinook aviators transport AKOM members and supplies during Operation Halong Response [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

