America's Waters

Port Mayaca Lock and Dam, located on the east side of Lake Okeechobee at the junction with the St. Lucie Canal. The Okeechobee Waterway extends to the Gulf of Mexico using the Caloosahatchee River and to the Atlantic Ocean using the St. Lucie Canal. Covering 152 miles, the waterway serves as both a commercial and recreational link. The Corps of Engineers constructed and currently manages five locks along the waterway. Port Mayaca Lock was built in 1977 for navigation purposes, to permit the raising of water levels in Lake Okeechobee, and to moderate the effects of higher lake stages along the St. Lucie Canal. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)