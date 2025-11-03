Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Waters [Image 2 of 3]

    America's Waters

    PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Lake Okeechobee and the Okeechobee Waterway, located in central and southern Florida, the 451,000 acre lake and 154 mile long waterway extends from the Atlantic Ocean at Stuart, to the Gulf of Mexico at Ft. Myers.

    The waterway runs through Lake Okeechobee and consists of the Caloosahatchee River to the west of the lake and the St. Lucie Canal east of the lake.

    Lake Okeechobee and the Okeechobee Waterway Project is part of the complex water management system known as the Central and Southern Florida Flood Control Project. The projects cover 16,000 square miles starting just south of Orlando and extending southward through the Kissimmee River Basin to the Everglades. (US Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 16:31
    Photo ID: 9381602
    VIRIN: 250716-A-AZ289-1594
    Resolution: 7762x4366
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, US
    Recreation
    Navigation
    Waters
    LakeOkeechoobee
    Okeechoobee

