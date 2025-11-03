MG McHugh retires after nearly 40 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Pennsylvania National Guard’s former deputy adjutant general – Army, is honored during a retirement ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap Nov. 7. McHugh, a native of Pottsville, Pa., retires after nearly 40 years of service that began when she enlisted as a supply specialist in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1986. She was commissioned in 1991 through the Scranton University ROTC program and rose through the ranks culminating with her assignment leading the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)