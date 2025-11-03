Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG McHugh retires after nearly 40 years of service

    MG McHugh retires after nearly 40 years of service

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Army Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Pennsylvania National Guard's former deputy adjutant general – Army, is honored during a retirement ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap Nov. 7. McHugh, a native of Pottsville, Pa., retires after nearly 40 years of service that began when she enlisted as a supply specialist in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1986. She was commissioned in 1991 through the Scranton University ROTC program and rose through the ranks culminating with her assignment leading the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 16:12
    Photo ID: 9381555
    VIRIN: 251107-Z-CQ783-1011
    Resolution: 3156x2094
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PINE GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: POTTSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, MG McHugh retires after nearly 40 years of service [Image 14 of 14], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MG McHugh to retire after nearly 40 years of service

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    deputy adjutant general
    PNG
    retirement
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Laura McHugh

