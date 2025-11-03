V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

British Maj. Gen. Charles Grist, V Corps deputy commanding general of maneuver, front center, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Mountford, deputy commanding general of readiness, front left, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, V Corps Forward command sgt. maj., front right, stand together for a group photo with multinational Liaison Officers and Non-commissioned officers from the British, German, Dutch, Greek, Polish, Lithuanian, and U.S. Militaries at the beginning of exercise Avenger Triad, October 21, 2025, on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland. Avenger Triad 25, conducted between Oct. 22 - Nov. 02, built US Warfighting readiness through deliberate lethal and non-lethal targeting processes in a multinational, multi capable, contested environment informed by large scale combat operations, to enable subordinate unit maneuvers. The exercise was a critical event as part of V Corp’s road to their culminating exercise “Warfighter 26-03”, Scheduled for March 2026 and aims to enhance interoperability, employ new concepts, and inform regional planning with multinational partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)