V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general, presents British Army Capt. Kristian Griffiths, a V Corps liaison officer, a certificate of appreciation and coin for his service in multinational operations during the corps’ Avenger Triad 25 exercise, October 31, 2025, on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland. Avenger Triad 25, conducted between Oct. 22 - Nov. 02, built U.S. Warfighting readiness through deliberate lethal and non-lethal targeting processes in a multinational, multi-capable, contested environment informed by Large Scale Combat Operations, to enable subordinate unit maneuvers. The exercise was a critical event as part of V Corps’ road to its culminating Warfighter exercise in March. Warfighter 26-03 aims to enhance interoperability, employ new concepts, and inform regional planning with multinational partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)