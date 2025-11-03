Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe [Image 1 of 2]

    V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe

    POZNAN, POLAND

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general, presents British Army Capt. Kristian Griffiths, a V Corps liaison officer, a certificate of appreciation and coin for his service in multinational operations during the corps’ Avenger Triad 25 exercise, October 31, 2025, on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland. Avenger Triad 25, conducted between Oct. 22 - Nov. 02, built U.S. Warfighting readiness through deliberate lethal and non-lethal targeting processes in a multinational, multi-capable, contested environment informed by Large Scale Combat Operations, to enable subordinate unit maneuvers. The exercise was a critical event as part of V Corps’ road to its culminating Warfighter exercise in March. Warfighter 26-03 aims to enhance interoperability, employ new concepts, and inform regional planning with multinational partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 04:37
    Photo ID: 9380824
    VIRIN: 251031-A-EE340-1014
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    This work, V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe
    V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe

    V Corps enhances NATO readiness with Large-Scale War Simulation exercise in Europe

    StrongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    AvengerTriad
    NATO
    U.S. Army
    Victory Corps

