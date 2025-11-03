Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras [Image 2 of 4]

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued five individuals from a life raft after their sailboat, Magic Bus, began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush for refueling support during the long-distance rescue. All five individuals were recovered in good health and transported safely to Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9380509
    VIRIN: 251105-G-KU031-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 175.19 KB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
