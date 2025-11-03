Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued five individuals from a life raft after their sailboat, Magic Bus, began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush for refueling support during the long-distance rescue. All five individuals were recovered in good health and transported safely to Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Elizabeth City)