AKOM members install communication equipment during Operation Halong Response

Alaska Organized Militia members install radio and Starlink satellite communication equipment while supporting Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 4, 2025. The AKOM, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9380501
|VIRIN:
|251104-Z-JL021-1034
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
