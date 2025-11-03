Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM members install communication equipment during Operation Halong Response [Image 6 of 10]

    AKOM members install communication equipment during Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members install radio and Starlink satellite communication equipment while supporting Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 4, 2025. The AKOM, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 16:42
    Photo ID: 9380500
    VIRIN: 251104-Z-JL021-1036
    Resolution: 4567x6847
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    TAGS

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

