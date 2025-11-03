Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, recognizes heroism at Fort Stewart.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, recognizes Sgt. Eve Rodarte, assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, for her heroism in stopping an active shooter at Fort Stewart, GA., August 7, 2025. Secretary Driscoll made the visit following the mass shooting at the base on August 6, 2025, and recognized the personell who played a role in stopping the shooter and rendering aid to the victims. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)