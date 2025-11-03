Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, recognizes heroism at Fort Stewart. [Image 2 of 2]

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, recognizes heroism at Fort Stewart.

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, recognizes Sgt. Eve Rodarte, assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, for her heroism in stopping an active shooter at Fort Stewart, GA., August 7, 2025. Secretary Driscoll made the visit following the mass shooting at the base on August 6, 2025, and recognized the personell who played a role in stopping the shooter and rendering aid to the victims. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    This work, Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, recognizes heroism at Fort Stewart. [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, recognizes heroism at Fort Stewart.

    Secretary of the Army
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Hon. Dan Driscoll
    Fort Stewart mass shooting

