    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and U.S. Army General James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff, Visit Soldiers and Airmen of the District of Columbia National Guard in Washington, D.C.

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and U.S. Army General James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff, Visit Soldiers and Airmen of the District of Columbia National Guard in Washington, D.C.

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and U.S. Army General James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff, Visit Soldiers and Airmen of the District of Columbia National Guard as they are activated to support law enforcement in Washington, D.C., August 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and U.S. Army General James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff, Visit Soldiers and Airmen of the District of Columbia National Guard in Washington, D.C.
