Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box' [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box'

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), equipped with M1 Abrams main battle tanks and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, move into ‘the Box’ during National Training Center Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF, and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. This is the first time a RSLF unit has participated in a U.S. Army combat training center rotation. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9380294
    VIRIN: 251031-A-JY808-1005
    Resolution: 6047x4161
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box' [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box'
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box'
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box'
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box'
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCENT
    RSLF
    1st Cavalry Division
    U.S. Central Command
    USARCENT
    NTC
    U.S. Army Central
    CENTCOM
    3rd Security Assistance Force
    National Training Central
    NTC2602

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download