Royal Saudi Land Forces Move into 'The Box'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), equipped with M1 Abrams main battle tanks and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, move into ‘the Box’ during National Training Center Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF, and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. This is the first time a RSLF unit has participated in a U.S. Army combat training center rotation. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker)