RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

M1 Abrams main battle tanks of the Royal Saudi Land Forces prepare for live-fire testing ahead of National Training Center rotation 26-02, slated for early Nov. 2025, at Fort Irwin, Calif. Throughout the rotation, the RSLF, in coordination with U.S. Army Central and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will integrate with the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic training environment. This marks the first time a RSLF unit has participated in a U.S. Army combat training center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)