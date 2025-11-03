RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) load live ammunition into an M1 Abrams main battle tank for live-fire testing ahead of National Training Center Rotation 26-02, slated for early Nov. 2025, at Fort Irwin, Calif. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF, and the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. This marks the first time a RSLF unit has participated in a U.S. Army combat training center rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)