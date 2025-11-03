Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) load live ammunition into an M1 Abrams main battle tank for live-fire testing ahead of National Training Center Rotation 26-02, slated for early Nov. 2025, at Fort Irwin, Calif. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF, and the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. This marks the first time a RSLF unit has participated in a U.S. Army combat training center rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 14:53
    Photo ID: 9380285
    VIRIN: 251026-A-QA940-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1286
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC
    RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC
    RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC
    RSLF Conduct Live-Fire Testing at NTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCENT
    RSLF
    1st Cavalry Division
    U.S. Central Command
    USARCENT
    NTC
    U.S. Army Central
    CENTCOM
    3rd Security Assistance Force
    NTC2602

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download