    Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Tours USS Iwo Jima [Image 9 of 10]

    Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Tours USS Iwo Jima

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Miller 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander, U.S. Southern Command, addresses the crew of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Tours USS Iwo Jima [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

