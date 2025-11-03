Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Tours USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander, U.S. Southern Command, observes flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)