Kentucky Air Guard responds to civilian plane crash

Master Sgt. Kyle Miller was one of eight firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing who responded to a fatal civilian plane crash just south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 4, 2025. The Airmen arrived within minutes of the crash and began deploying firefighting foam in concert with firefighters from the airport authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
Kentucky National Guard responds to fatal civilian plane crash
