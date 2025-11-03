Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard responds to civilian plane crash [Image 2 of 2]

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Kyle Miller was one of eight firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing who responded to a fatal civilian plane crash just south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 4, 2025. The Airmen arrived within minutes of the crash and began deploying firefighting foam in concert with firefighters from the airport authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard responds to civilian plane crash [Image 2 of 2], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard responds to fatal civilian plane crash

    Fire Department
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

