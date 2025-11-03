Firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing deploy firefighting foam at a petroleum recycling facility near the impact of a fatal civilian airplane crash in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 4, 2025. Eight Airmen arrived within minutes of the crash to begin extinguishing the flames. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Kyle Miller)
|11.04.2025
|11.05.2025 16:07
|9379376
|251104-Z-JU667-1001
|1940x1455
|751.92 KB
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|8
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard responds to civilian plane crash [Image 2 of 2], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky National Guard responds to fatal civilian plane crash
