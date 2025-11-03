Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard responds to civilian plane crash [Image 1 of 2]

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing deploy firefighting foam at a petroleum recycling facility near the impact of a fatal civilian airplane crash in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 4, 2025. Eight Airmen arrived within minutes of the crash to begin extinguishing the flames. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Kyle Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 16:07
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Kentucky Air Guard responds to civilian plane crash [Image 2 of 2], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard responds to fatal civilian plane crash

    Fire Department
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

