Kentucky Air Guard responds to civilian plane crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing deploy firefighting foam at a petroleum recycling facility near the impact of a fatal civilian airplane crash in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 4, 2025. Eight Airmen arrived within minutes of the crash to begin extinguishing the flames. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Kyle Miller)