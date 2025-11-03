W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

rom left, U.S. Army Spc. Ayden Holbert, Pfc. Daniel Tippett and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist, all with the West Virginia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, discuss mission experiences during a presence patrol in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining the safety and well-being of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)