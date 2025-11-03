Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia conduct a presence patrol in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining the safety and well-being of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 10:03
    Photo ID: 9378958
    VIRIN: 251103-Z-OM884-1002
    Resolution: 2631x3954
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C.
    W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C.
    W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WV National Guard
    National Guard
    DC Safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download