A tearful farewell to the last trio of Eagles at the 104th Fighter Wing

Two F-15C Eagle aircraft wait in a bay on the flight line at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, October 23, 2025. It was a tearful farewell as the last trio of Eagles from Barnes Air National Guard Base departed for their permanent resting place at the “boneyard” Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)