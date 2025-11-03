A tearful farewell to the last trio of Eagles at the 104th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three F-15C Eaglers wait on the flight line at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, October 23, 2025. It was a tearful farewell as the last trio of Eagles from Barnes Air National Guard Base departed for their permanent resting place at the

“boneyard” Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)