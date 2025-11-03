Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in Georgetown

    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in Georgetown

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard, patrol Georgetown in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 9378722
    VIRIN: 251103-Z-YK075-1013
    Resolution: 3391x2543
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers provide a presence patrol in Georgetown [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

