Soldiers provide a presence patrol in Georgetown

U.S. Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard, patrol Georgetown in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)