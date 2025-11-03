Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHINA LAKE, Calif. (Nov. 4, 2025) – A Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 carries traffic cones during a road repair project near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)