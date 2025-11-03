Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    CHINA LAKE, Calif. (Nov. 4, 2025) – A Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 carries traffic cones during a road repair project near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 9378516
    VIRIN: 251030-N-VH871-1040
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download