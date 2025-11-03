CHINA LAKE, Calif. (Nov. 4, 2025) – A Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 guides as a dump truck releases fill material during a road repair project near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9378504
|VIRIN:
|251030-N-VH871-1010
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seabees Conduct Roadwork (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.