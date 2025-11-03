Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conducting a training event briefing [Image 3 of 3]

    Conducting a training event briefing

    02.13.2024

    439th Airlift Wing

    US Air Force Tech Sgt. Benjamin Duga, 439 SFS (center, holding a pad) briefs fellow students prior to a field exercise. Duga, an AGR member, attended and successfully graduated from the rigorous Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Westover Defender Earns Rare Accomplishment

