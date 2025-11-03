Conducting a training event briefing

US Air Force Tech Sgt. Benjamin Duga, 439 SFS (center, holding a pad) briefs fellow students prior to a field exercise. Duga, an AGR member, attended and successfully graduated from the rigorous Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 12:28
|Photo ID:
|9378466
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-UM462-1303
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|218.95 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Westover Defender Earns Rare Accomplishment
