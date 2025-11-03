Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Graduation from Weapons & Tactics Instructor School [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Graduation from Weapons &amp; Tactics Instructor School

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood 

    439th Airlift Wing

    US Air Force Tech Sgt. Benjamin Duga, 439 SFS (L) with US Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Gresham, 439 SFS. Duga, an AGR member, attended and successfully graduated from the rigorous Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 12:28
    Photo ID: 9378465
    VIRIN: 240213-F-UM462-1302
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduation from Weapons & Tactics Instructor School [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Stephen Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready for a training mission
    Graduation from Weapons &amp; Tactics Instructor School
    Conducting a training event briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Westover Defender Earns Rare Accomplishment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download