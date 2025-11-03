Secretary of War visits South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, pose for a picture with high-ranking military members from the U.S. and ROK militaries and officials at the Ministry of National Defense building, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. Hegseth and Gyu-back met for the 57th Security Consultative Meeting to discuss topics such as security and the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)