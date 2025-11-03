U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, pose for a picture with high-ranking military members from the U.S. and ROK militaries and officials at the Ministry of National Defense building, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. Hegseth and Gyu-back met for the 57th Security Consultative Meeting to discuss topics such as security and the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 10:12
|Photo ID:
|9378137
|VIRIN:
|251104-A-KM154-1061
|Resolution:
|6208x4139
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of War visits South Korea [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.