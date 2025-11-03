Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of War visits South Korea [Image 7 of 7]

    Secretary of War visits South Korea

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, pose for a picture with high-ranking military members from the U.S. and ROK militaries and officials at the Ministry of National Defense building, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. Hegseth and Gyu-back met for the 57th Security Consultative Meeting to discuss topics such as security and the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    TAGS

    USFK
    INDOPACOM
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    Secretary of War (SECWAR)
    Department of War (DOW)

