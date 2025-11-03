Secretary of War visits South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left to right) U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of Indo-Pacific Command, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, salute during a welcome ceremony in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. The ceremony welcomed U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth ahead of the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM). Hegseth met with Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, to discuss topics such as security and the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)