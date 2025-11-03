Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of War visits South Korea [Image 6 of 7]

    Secretary of War visits South Korea

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    (Left to right) U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of Indo-Pacific Command, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, salute during a welcome ceremony in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. The ceremony welcomed U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth ahead of the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM). Hegseth met with Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, to discuss topics such as security and the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
