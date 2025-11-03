Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety First; 171st Air Refueling Wing completes Safety Down Day [Image 2 of 3]

    Safety First; 171st Air Refueling Wing completes Safety Down Day

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing listen to a briefing during Safety Down Day, Sept. 19, 2025, near Pittsburgh. Service members were reminded that 988 is the suicide and crisis lifeline. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole)

    briefings
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Safety Down Day

