Safety First; 171st Air Refueling Wing completes Safety Down Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mark Grady, an author and screenwriter, speaks to Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, during their Safety Down Day, Sept. 19, 2025. This annual event aimed to raise safety awareness, prevent accidents, and improve the overall safety culture within the organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole)