Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIARNG 1-487 FAR Live Fire [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HIARNG 1-487 FAR Live Fire

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lani Pascual 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawai'i Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, from Mililani Town, Hawai'i, conduct live-fire exercises on the Howitzer at Pohakuloa Training Area during annual training June 5, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 9377784
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-GJ033-1007
    Resolution: 2080x1387
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIARNG 1-487 FAR Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery
    HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery
    HIARNG 1-487 FAR Live Fire
    HIARNG 1-487 FAR Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Pohakuloa Training Area
    HIARNG
    Hawai'i
    howitzer
    Army National Guard
    annual training
    1-487 Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download