Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lani Pascual 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Army National Guard Sgt. Alvin Galvez, helicopter mechanic with the 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment from Hilo, Hawai'i, perfoms night gunnery at Pohakuloa Training Area during annual training June 5, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 9377782
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-GJ033-1005
    Resolution: 2080x1387
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery
    HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery
    HIARNG 1-487 FAR Live Fire
    HIARNG 1-487 FAR Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pohakuloa Training Area
    HIARNG
    1-183rd Aviation Regiment
    Hawai'i
    Army National Guard
    annual training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download