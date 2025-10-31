Army National Guard Sgt. Alvin Galvez, helicopter mechanic with the 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment from Hilo, Hawai'i, perfoms night gunnery at Pohakuloa Training Area during annual training June 5, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9377782
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-GJ033-1005
|Resolution:
|2080x1387
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIARNG 1-183rd AVN Night Gunnery [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.