MARFORCYBER Marine Promoted to Staff Sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin R. Henson, an intelligence specialist with Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), is pinned during his promotion ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland, Nov. 3, 2025. Henson was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the command’s intelligence mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)