U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin R. Henson, an intelligence specialist with Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), is pinned during his promotion ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland, Nov. 3, 2025. Henson was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the command’s intelligence mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 17:00
|Photo ID:
|9377487
|VIRIN:
|251103-M-FA103-3391
|Resolution:
|1564x2189
|Size:
|826.51 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, MARFORCYBER Marine Promoted to Staff Sergeant [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.