Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sabrina Rudolph, an influence specialist with Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), is pinned during her promotion ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland, Nov. 3, 2025. Rudolph was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in recognition of her leadership and contributions to the command’s information operations mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9377475
    VIRIN: 251103-M-FA103-2012
    Resolution: 2832x4240
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion
    Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download