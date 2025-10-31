Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sabrina Rudolph, an influence specialist with Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), is pinned during her promotion ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland, Nov. 3, 2025. Rudolph was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in recognition of her leadership and contributions to the command’s information operations mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)