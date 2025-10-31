U.S. Army soldiers, 344th Battalion, posed for a picture after winning 1st place in an open house event hosted by the Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025. This is the second year in a row that the army has won the open house event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
This work, Fire Muster Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
