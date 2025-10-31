Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Muster Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Fire Muster Competition 2025

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers, 344th Battalion, posed for a picture after winning 1st place in an open house event hosted by the Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025. This is the second year in a row that the army has won the open house event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 9377354
    VIRIN: 251010-F-SV960-1063
    Resolution: 5261x3486
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Fire Muster Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

