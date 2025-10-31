SECWAR Visits Korean DMZ With South Korean Counterpart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (right) and Republic of Korea, Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back (left) visit Observation Post Ouellette inside the Demilitarized Zone Nov. 3. Named in honor or a Korean War Medal of Honor Recipient, the observation post is 25 meters from the Military Demarcation Line which divides North Korea and South Korea.