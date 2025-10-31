SECWAR Visits Korean DMZ

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (right) observes North Korea through binoculars during a Nov. 3. visit to Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone which divides North Korea and South Korea. The observation post within 25 meters of the Military Demarcation Line is named after Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Joseph R. Ouellette who was killed in action near Yongsan Aug. 31, 1950.
11.03.2025
11.03.2025
|9376891
|251103-N-YQ363-8081
|5388x3349
|3.22 MB
|Location:
PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|6
|0
