    SW Hegseth Meets With Vietnamese Senior Leaders [Image 28 of 28]

    SW Hegseth Meets With Vietnamese Senior Leaders

    HANOI, VIETNAM

    11.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits the Defense Personnel Accounting Agency in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 2, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 20:36
    Photo ID: 9376770
    VIRIN: 251102-D-FN350-3889
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: HANOI, VN
    This work, SW Hegseth Meets With Vietnamese Senior Leaders [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam
    DPAA
    INDOPACOM
    SECWAR

