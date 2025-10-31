Date Taken: 11.02.2025 Date Posted: 11.02.2025 20:36 Photo ID: 9376766 VIRIN: 251102-D-FN350-3348 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.4 MB Location: HANOI, VN

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SW Hegseth Meets With Vietnamese Senior Leaders [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.