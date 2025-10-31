MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 1, 2025) Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, attends the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) - Defence Working Group (DWG) annual meeting in Bahrain, Nov. 1, with representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom, and United States. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)
Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting
