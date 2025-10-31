Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 1, 2025) Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Central Command and Elizabeth Litchfield, chargé d’affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Manama attend the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) - Defence Working Group (DWG) annual meeting in Bahrain, Nov. 1, with representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom, and United States. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)