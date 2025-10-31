Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting

    BAHRAIN

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page      

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 1, 2025) Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Central Command and Elizabeth Litchfield, chargé d’affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Manama attend the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) - Defence Working Group (DWG) annual meeting in Bahrain, Nov. 1, with representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom, and United States. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)

