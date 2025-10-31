Date Taken: 05.04.2025 Date Posted: 11.01.2025 13:44 Photo ID: 9376154 VIRIN: 250504-F-UM174-1051 Resolution: 1886x2357 Size: 2.19 MB Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brianna Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.