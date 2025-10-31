Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Alvarez 

    482d Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 482d Munitions Flight, practice the proper techniques and procedures for assembling pallets of munitions for shipment at Homestead Air Reserve Base May 4, 2025. Mastering these techniques is essential for safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 9376155
    VIRIN: 250504-F-UM174-1073
    Resolution: 4213x3370
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brianna Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs
    Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs
    Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs
    Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ammo
    #munitions
    #482d

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download