Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs

Airmen from the 482d Munitions Flight, practice the proper techniques and procedures for assembling pallets of munitions for shipment at Homestead Air Reserve Base May 4, 2025. Mastering these techniques is essential for safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Alvarez)