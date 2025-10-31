Airmen from the 482d Munitions Flight, practice the proper techniques and procedures for assembling pallets of munitions for shipment at Homestead Air Reserve Base May 4, 2025. Mastering these techniques is essential for safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2025 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9376155
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-UM174-1073
|Resolution:
|4213x3370
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brianna Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ammo Country: Forging Bonds and Bombs
No keywords found.